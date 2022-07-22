Atria Investments LLC Grows Position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Atria Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 302,095 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,013 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC owned about 0.07% of Invesco Preferred ETF worth $4,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 113,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 3,630 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,208,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $403,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 28,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 9,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Narwhal Capital Management increased its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 145.5% in the fourth quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF stock opened at $12.74 on Friday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 52 week low of $11.93 and a 52 week high of $15.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.17.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

