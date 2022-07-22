Atria Investments LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Atria Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 20.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,313 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC owned 0.05% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $4,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCHM. Regentatlantic Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $596,000. Sage Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 162,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,290,000 after buying an additional 3,407 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 112,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,560,000 after buying an additional 5,370 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 224.0% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oldfather Financial Services LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC now owns 14,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHM opened at $66.82 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.33. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $60.53 and a 1 year high of $83.73.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.