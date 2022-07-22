Atria Investments LLC Buys 4,990 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 27.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,187 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,990 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $3,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 11,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,995,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Airbnb by 2.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in Airbnb by 46.4% in the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Airbnb by 1.6% in the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. 34.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on ABNB shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Airbnb from $150.00 to $95.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Airbnb from $145.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Airbnb from $194.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Airbnb currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.87.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Airbnb Price Performance

In other Airbnb news, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.39, for a total value of $96,390.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,920 shares in the company, valued at $570,628.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.39, for a total value of $96,390.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,920 shares in the company, valued at $570,628.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 15,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.18, for a total transaction of $2,378,119.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 220,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,788,138.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 627,436 shares of company stock worth $65,046,152. 32.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ABNB opened at $108.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $69.52 billion, a PE ratio of 93.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. Airbnb, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.71 and a fifty-two week high of $212.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.74.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The business’s revenue was up 70.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.75) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Airbnb Profile

(Get Rating)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.