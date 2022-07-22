Atria Investments LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

Atria Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,557 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,931 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC owned about 0.09% of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF worth $4,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 9,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after buying an additional 2,641 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 20,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,527,000 after buying an additional 5,747 shares during the last quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $484,000. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 10,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF stock opened at $65.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $65.76 and its 200 day moving average is $70.69. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a twelve month low of $61.39 and a twelve month high of $85.70.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

