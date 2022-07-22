Atria Investments LLC Acquires Shares of 46,364 iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH)

Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 46,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,336,000. Atria Investments LLC owned approximately 0.35% of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 129.2% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 147.2% in the 4th quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 70.5% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA LQDH opened at $91.40 on Friday. iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $89.49 and a 12-month high of $96.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.34.

