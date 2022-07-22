Atria Investments LLC Acquires 13,243 Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FVC)

Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FVC – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 116,321 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,243 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC owned 1.89% of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF worth $4,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FVC. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 48,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 4,794 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 55,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,106,000 after acquiring an additional 3,118 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 21,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 12,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 88.3% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 8,251 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FVC stock opened at $34.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.87. First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF has a 12-month low of $33.18 and a 12-month high of $39.60.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.071 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. This is an increase from First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%.

