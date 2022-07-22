AstraZeneca (AZN) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, July 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.78 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.09. AstraZeneca had a positive return on equity of 25.35% and a negative net margin of 2.56%. The company had revenue of $11.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect AstraZeneca to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

AstraZeneca Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AZN opened at $65.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.66. AstraZeneca has a 1 year low of $53.63 and a 1 year high of $71.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.21. The company has a market cap of $202.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -204.24, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.44.

Institutional Trading of AstraZeneca

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AZN. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in AstraZeneca by 4,875.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 102.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the first quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the first quarter worth about $252,000. 20.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on AstraZeneca from £100 ($119.55) to £120 ($143.45) in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Kepler Capital Markets cut AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on AstraZeneca from £102 ($121.94) to £111 ($132.70) in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Citigroup upped their target price on AstraZeneca from £105 ($125.52) to £130 ($155.41) in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Danske started coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8,840.50.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

