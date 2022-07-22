Ascent Wealth Partners LLC Buys 219 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,639 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $255,000. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 4,037 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,902 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Finally, Surience Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,764,000. 55.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on NVDA. Piper Sandler cut their target price on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on NVIDIA from $260.00 to $220.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price target (down previously from $410.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on NVIDIA to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.38.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $180.50 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $212.80. The company has a market cap of $451.25 billion, a PE ratio of 48.39, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $140.55 and a 12-month high of $346.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 32.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. Analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 4.29%.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In related news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total value of $4,450,510.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,100,377.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total value of $408,298.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,320.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total value of $4,450,510.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,476 shares in the company, valued at $35,100,377.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 139,694 shares of company stock valued at $22,850,524 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Further Reading

