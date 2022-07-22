ArcBest (ARCB) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, July 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.88 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $1.00. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. ArcBest had a return on equity of 29.28% and a net margin of 5.79%. ArcBest’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. On average, analysts expect ArcBest to post $14 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ArcBest Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ ARCB opened at $82.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $73.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.90. ArcBest has a 1 year low of $55.85 and a 1 year high of $125.00.

ArcBest Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. This is an increase from ArcBest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 10th. ArcBest’s payout ratio is 4.90%.

ARCB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on ArcBest in a report on Monday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ArcBest in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America downgraded ArcBest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, April 8th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 target price on shares of ArcBest in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 target price on shares of ArcBest in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.25.

Institutional Trading of ArcBest

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ArcBest during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in ArcBest by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,737 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its position in ArcBest by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 3,028 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ArcBest in the 1st quarter worth approximately $299,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the period. 91.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ArcBest

(Get Rating)

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

Further Reading

