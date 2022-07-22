Analysts Set Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) PT at $37.29

Shares of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.29.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on YELP shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Yelp from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Yelp from $42.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com lowered Yelp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Yelp from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Yelp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th.

NYSE:YELP opened at $31.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.29. Yelp has a 1-year low of $26.28 and a 1-year high of $43.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 55.47 and a beta of 1.61.

Yelp ( NYSE:YELP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The local business review company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.10. Yelp had a return on equity of 5.82% and a net margin of 4.14%. The business had revenue of $276.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Yelp will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Sam Eaton sold 10,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $318,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 213,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,396,450. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.86, for a total transaction of $173,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 328,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,486,166.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Sam Eaton sold 10,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $318,150.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 213,215 shares in the company, valued at $6,396,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,605 shares of company stock valued at $834,410 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Yelp by 7.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,257,853 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $281,675,000 after buying an additional 596,879 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Yelp by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,339,119 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $79,787,000 after purchasing an additional 68,202 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Yelp by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,086,809 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $57,951,000 after purchasing an additional 452,005 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Yelp by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,815,225 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $61,901,000 after purchasing an additional 164,387 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Yelp by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,605,614 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $54,770,000 after purchasing an additional 49,911 shares during the period. 88.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

