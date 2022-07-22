Analysts Set HomeServe plc (OTCMKTS:HMSVF) Target Price at $762.90

Shares of HomeServe plc (OTCMKTS:HMSVF – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $762.90.

HMSVF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on HomeServe from GBX 810 ($9.68) to GBX 1,200 ($14.35) in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Peel Hunt lowered HomeServe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,200.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered HomeServe from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th.

HomeServe Stock Down 3.0 %

HMSVF opened at $13.77 on Tuesday. HomeServe has a fifty-two week low of $9.00 and a fifty-two week high of $14.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.59 and a 200-day moving average of $11.40.

About HomeServe

HomeServe plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home repair and improvement services to homeowners under the HomeServe brand. It offers home assistance via subscription-based membership services for plumbing, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning; and electrical, glazing, pest control, and locksmith service.

