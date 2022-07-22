Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Stock Holdings Increased by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 54 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $4,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 9.3% in the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $894,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 51.4% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 3.8% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Full18 Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 319.0% during the first quarter. Full18 Capital LLC now owns 73,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,102,000 after purchasing an additional 55,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 4.1% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. 82.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $245.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $26.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.51. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $219.99 and a one year high of $332.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $250.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $279.96.

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.93 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 24.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. This is a boost from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 19.20%.

Several research firms have recently commented on AMP. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $231.00 to $220.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $330.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $364.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.11.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

