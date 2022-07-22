Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Shares Bought by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,130 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $4,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMP. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on AMP. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $325.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday, June 24th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $364.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ameriprise Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.11.

NYSE AMP opened at $245.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $26.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $250.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $279.96. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $219.99 and a 1-year high of $332.37.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.93 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 22.45%. Ameriprise Financial’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.43 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 24.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were given a $1.25 dividend. This is an increase from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is currently 19.20%.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

