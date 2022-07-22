Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Shares Acquired by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC grew its position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,408 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,092 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $4,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Tsfg LLC grew its stake in Align Technology by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 75 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Align Technology during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Align Technology during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Align Technology during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. 88.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Align Technology Stock Performance

Align Technology stock opened at $284.24 on Friday. Align Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $225.86 and a fifty-two week high of $737.45. The company has a market capitalization of $22.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.97, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $259.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $380.71.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.29). Align Technology had a net margin of 17.51% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The firm had revenue of $973.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.51 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on ALGN. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Align Technology from $625.00 to $510.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Align Technology from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Align Technology from $410.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Align Technology from $600.00 to $440.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Align Technology from $479.00 to $438.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Align Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $481.57.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $264.42 per share, with a total value of $264,420.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 18,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,809,799.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan acquired 6,700 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $298.48 per share, with a total value of $1,999,816.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 174,801 shares in the company, valued at $52,174,602.48. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. acquired 1,000 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $264.42 per share, with a total value of $264,420.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 18,190 shares in the company, valued at $4,809,799.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

Featured Articles

