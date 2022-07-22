Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) Price Target Cut to $62.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) had its price target lowered by Barclays from $70.00 to $62.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the mining company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on AEM. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$99.00 to C$98.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. TheStreet lowered Agnico Eagle Mines from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $76.89.

Agnico Eagle Mines Price Performance

AEM opened at $41.38 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 12-month low of $41.71 and a 12-month high of $67.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.51 and a 200-day moving average of $53.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.44, a PEG ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 0.89.

Agnico Eagle Mines Dividend Announcement

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Rating ) (TSE:AEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The mining company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.25. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 12.22%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. Agnico Eagle Mines’s quarterly revenue was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.90%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Agnico Eagle Mines

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AEM. GQG Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 248.1% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 15,571,763 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $953,592,000 after purchasing an additional 11,098,612 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 58.4% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,726,131 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,269,257,000 after purchasing an additional 7,644,320 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 96.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,067,317 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $922,721,000 after purchasing an additional 7,399,467 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 233.4% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 6,916,401 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $423,560,000 after purchasing an additional 4,841,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 85.1% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,416,166 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $638,389,000 after purchasing an additional 4,789,991 shares during the last quarter. 69.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. It operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. The company primarily produces and sells gold deposits, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

