Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

ZTS has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Zoetis in a research note on Monday, July 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.63.

Zoetis Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ZTS opened at $176.25 on Thursday. Zoetis has a 1 year low of $154.18 and a 1 year high of $249.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $184.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.10. Zoetis had a return on equity of 49.62% and a net margin of 26.27%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Zoetis will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 311 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $55,980.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,153,740. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Willie M. Reed sold 1,855 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.31, for a total transaction of $301,085.05. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,100,786.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $55,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,153,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,667 shares of company stock worth $1,503,321 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZTS. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 1,448.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,307,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,939,000 after purchasing an additional 4,964,646 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,067,881,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 171.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,326,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102,306 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,000,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,766,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,876,755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450,749 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

