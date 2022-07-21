Zilliqa (ZIL) Market Cap Achieves $538.92 Million

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 9.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 20th. One Zilliqa coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0412 or 0.00000177 BTC on major exchanges. Zilliqa has a total market capitalization of $538.92 million and approximately $276.39 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Zilliqa has traded up 9.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Zilliqa alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $98.10 or 0.00420924 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0766 or 0.00000329 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000924 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $519.20 or 0.02227682 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001941 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Planet (AQUA) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $80.40 or 0.00344964 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00004610 BTC.

Zilliqa Profile

Zilliqa is a coin. It was first traded on January 31st, 2019. Zilliqa’s total supply is 16,363,134,223 coins and its circulating supply is 13,071,667,070 coins. Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Zilliqa is /r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zilliqa’s official website is www.zilliqa.com.

Zilliqa Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Zilliqa leverages on its silicon-smooth, speedy and cost-effective blockchain platform to catalyse and transform digital infrastructure across all global communities and industries. Zilliqa is a high-throughput blockchain platform that achieves over 2,828 transactions per second in its testnet by the implementation of sharding. Moreover, Zilliqa is designed so that the throughput scales almost linearly as the number of nodes scales, ensuring that Zilliqa’s capacity can continue to grow to meet demand. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilliqa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zilliqa should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zilliqa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zilliqa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zilliqa and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.