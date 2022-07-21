XMON Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $4.63 Million (XMON)

XMON (XMON) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 20th. One XMON coin can currently be bought for $15,973.96 or 0.68537984 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. XMON has a market cap of $23.88 million and approximately $4.63 million worth of XMON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, XMON has traded 100.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XMON Coin Profile

XMON was first traded on November 13th, 2020. XMON’s total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,495 coins. XMON’s official Twitter account is @0xmons.

XMON Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “0xmons is an experimental NFT project that combines generative pixel art with blockchain collectibles. “

