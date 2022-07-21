XML Financial LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

XML Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 153,515 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 9,108 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $7,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 125.6% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 15,193 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 8,458 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intel by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 155,752 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $8,021,000 after acquiring an additional 35,849 shares during the last quarter. Iyo Bank Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,188,000. Asset Management Corp IL ADV raised its stake in shares of Intel by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV now owns 29,869 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC raised its stake in Intel by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 28,736 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,480,000 after buying an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. 62.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on INTC. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Intel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $42.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.28.

In other news, CFO David Zinsner purchased 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.73 per share, with a total value of $246,015.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 8,803 shares in the company, valued at $393,758.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel stock opened at $40.40 on Thursday. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $35.54 and a 52-week high of $56.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.00 and a 200-day moving average of $45.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.74, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. Intel had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The company had revenue of $18.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, August 7th will be given a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 24.25%.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

