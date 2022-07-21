XML Financial LLC Acquires 2,068 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

XML Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,398 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,068 shares during the quarter. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 4,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,887,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 16,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares during the last quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 6,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,978,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 205.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 1,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 49,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,606,000 after acquiring an additional 2,777 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $395.50 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $392.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $425.11. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $364.03 and a fifty-two week high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

