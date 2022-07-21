WBI Investments Inc. Invests $512,000 in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

WBI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 22,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $512,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of M. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Macy’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Macy’s by 175.9% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Macy’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in shares of Macy’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Macy’s by 1,223.0% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. 85.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Macy's Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:M opened at $18.56 on Thursday. Macy’s, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.68 and a 52-week high of $37.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Macy's Cuts Dividend

Macy’s ( NYSE:M Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 billion. Macy’s had a return on equity of 56.91% and a net margin of 6.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Macy’s, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $0.157 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Macy’s’s payout ratio is currently 11.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Gennette sold 78,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total value of $1,354,444.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 405,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,043,715.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Macy’s news, EVP C Elisa D. Garcia sold 15,920 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total transaction of $276,371.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,484,991.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Gennette sold 78,021 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total value of $1,354,444.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 405,744 shares in the company, valued at $7,043,715.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 94,290 shares of company stock worth $1,636,878 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on M shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Macy’s from $34.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. OTR Global lowered Macy’s to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Macy’s from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Macy’s in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Macy’s from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Macy's Profile

(Get Rating)

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 725 department stores in the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam under the Macy's, Macy's Backstage, Market by Macy's, Bloomingdale's, Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bloomies, and bluemercury brands.

Read More

