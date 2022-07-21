Walter Coles Jr. Purchases 10,640 Shares of Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) (CVE:SKE) Stock

Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) (CVE:SKE – Get Rating) Director Walter Coles Jr. bought 10,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$6.02 per share, for a total transaction of C$64,052.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 705,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,249,999.60.

Walter Coles Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 11th, Walter Coles Jr. bought 9,800 shares of Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$6.37 per share, for a total transaction of C$62,426.00.

On Wednesday, May 11th, Walter Coles Jr. bought 75,000 shares of Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$10.44 per share, for a total transaction of C$782,925.00.

On Wednesday, May 4th, Walter Coles Jr. sold 30,000 shares of Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.25, for a total value of C$337,440.00.

On Monday, May 2nd, Walter Coles Jr. sold 71,407 shares of Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.34, for a total value of C$810,041.01.

On Thursday, April 28th, Walter Coles Jr. sold 96,300 shares of Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.07, for a total value of C$1,162,341.00.

On Thursday, April 21st, Walter Coles Jr. purchased 29,000 shares of Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$12.98 per share, for a total transaction of C$376,391.00.

Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) Stock Performance

Shares of SKE stock traded down C$0.15 on Wednesday, reaching C$2.62. The stock had a trading volume of 258,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,331. The stock has a market cap of C$431.26 million and a P/E ratio of -9.63. Skeena Resources Limited has a 1 year low of C$0.38 and a 1 year high of C$3.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.62.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V)

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SKE shares. Raymond James dropped their price target on Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) from C$22.00 to C$20.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Scotiabank set a C$17.00 price target on Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th.

Skeena Resources Limited, a junior mining exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of base and precious metal properties in Canada. The company holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine covering an area of approximately 1,932 hectares; the Spectrum-GJ copper-gold properties covering an area of 43,500 hectares; and the Porter Idaho silver property that consists of 46 crown-granted mineral claims; and Blackdome gold mine property.

