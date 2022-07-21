Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Congress Park Capital LLC

Congress Park Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,202 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,496 shares during the period. Walmart makes up about 1.2% of Congress Park Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Congress Park Capital LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 8,071 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after buying an additional 2,354 shares in the last quarter. Iyo Bank Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth $5,547,000. Railway Pension Investments Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 1,201,489 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $173,843,000 after purchasing an additional 29,700 shares during the period. Asset Management Corp IL ADV lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV now owns 9,772 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the period. Finally, Exeter Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 29,382 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,250,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $130.64 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $125.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.26. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.27 and a 52 week high of $160.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $358.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.09, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.18). Walmart had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The firm had revenue of $141.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.69 EPS. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WMT. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on Walmart from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Walmart from $184.00 to $181.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Walmart to $155.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Gordon Haskett decreased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walmart presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.74.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.61, for a total transaction of $1,219,421.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,526,864 shares in the company, valued at $191,789,387.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 29,124 shares of company stock worth $3,904,072 over the last quarter. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

