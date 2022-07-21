Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Takes $249,000 Position in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP purchased a new stake in shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 6,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Aramark by 108.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Aramark during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Aramark by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Aramark by 88.7% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its position in Aramark by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 2,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter.

Get Aramark alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ARMK. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Aramark from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Aramark in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Aramark in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Aramark in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Aramark presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.71.

Aramark Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ARMK opened at $32.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a PE ratio of 55.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.75. Aramark has a 1 year low of $28.74 and a 1 year high of $39.95.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. Aramark had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 1.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.24) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Aramark will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aramark Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.86%.

About Aramark

(Get Rating)

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aramark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aramark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.