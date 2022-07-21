Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Makes New Investment in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP bought a new stake in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Newell Brands by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 50,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after buying an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 41,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 113,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,422,000 after purchasing an additional 6,206 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 8,781.5% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 847.5% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Newell Brands alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

NWL has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Newell Brands from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Newell Brands from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Newell Brands from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Newell Brands from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Newell Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.60.

Newell Brands Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NWL stock opened at $19.93 on Thursday. Newell Brands Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.40 and a 12-month high of $27.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 0.74.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 19.95% and a net margin of 6.71%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Newell Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is currently 55.09%.

Newell Brands Profile

(Get Rating)

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. It operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms products under the BRK, First Alert, Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.