Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Grows Position in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM)

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP raised its holdings in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,378 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 3,615 shares during the quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP owned about 0.50% of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust worth $583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 9.0% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 90,526 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $936,000 after buying an additional 7,463 shares during the last quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust in the first quarter valued at about $380,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 7.8% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,094 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 2,975 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 235,015 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,858,000 after buying an additional 43,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 45,142 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 3,834 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KSM opened at $9.30 on Thursday. DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust has a 1 year low of $8.70 and a 1 year high of $12.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.14.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 18th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 15th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.16%.

Deutsche Strategic Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests investment grade or unrated municipal securities of comparable quality, as well as in high-yield municipal securities that are below investment grade.

