Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Acquires New Stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP acquired a new stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 6,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $383,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Iron Mountain during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in Iron Mountain during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 65.3% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 112.4% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. 78.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Iron Mountain from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays assumed coverage on Iron Mountain in a research note on Friday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Iron Mountain in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

Iron Mountain Stock Down 0.2 %

In other Iron Mountain news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 1,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total value of $70,752.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,710,215.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Iron Mountain news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $53,437.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,495,270. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 1,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total value of $70,752.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,907 shares in the company, valued at $1,710,215.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,570 shares of company stock valued at $180,440. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IRM stock opened at $46.35 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.47 billion, a PE ratio of 30.29, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.84. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 1-year low of $41.67 and a 1-year high of $58.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.82.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 49.70% and a net margin of 9.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

Iron Mountain Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.618 per share. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is presently 161.44%.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

