Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Acquires 2,421 Shares of Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT)

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP lifted its holdings in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,421 shares during the quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s holdings in Ultra Clean were worth $706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Ultra Clean by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 904,102 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,859,000 after purchasing an additional 202,290 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Ultra Clean by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 846,688 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,566,000 after purchasing an additional 10,864 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Ultra Clean by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 779,451 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,709,000 after purchasing an additional 17,820 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new stake in Ultra Clean during the 1st quarter worth about $13,421,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Ultra Clean by 55.4% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 179,982 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,324,000 after purchasing an additional 64,171 shares during the last quarter. 83.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Ultra Clean

In related news, Director Jacqueline A. Seto sold 1,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.12, for a total value of $49,815.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $402,923.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Ultra Clean news, Director Jacqueline A. Seto sold 1,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.12, for a total transaction of $49,815.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,923.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Paul Yoonku Cho sold 3,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.41, for a total value of $107,529.76. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 21,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $638,792.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ultra Clean Price Performance

Ultra Clean stock opened at $34.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 2.01. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.00 and a 1 year high of $60.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.77 and a 200-day moving average of $39.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.07). Ultra Clean had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 20.43%. The business had revenue of $564.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $565.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on UCTT shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Ultra Clean from $66.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Ultra Clean from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Ultra Clean in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About Ultra Clean

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc develops and supplies critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides ultra-clean valves, high purity connectors, industrial process connectors and valves, pneumatic actuators, manifolds and safety solutions, hoses, pressure gauges, and gas line and component heaters; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; and gas delivery systems, such as weldments, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system.

