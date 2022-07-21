Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) Holdings Cut by Blue Square Asset Management LLC

Blue Square Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Get Rating) by 58.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,449 shares during the quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 4,900.0% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 138.0% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $80.44 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.00. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $76.34 and a 1-year high of $106.84.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

