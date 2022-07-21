Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZGet Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.10.

Several analysts have issued reports on UTZ shares. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Utz Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $16.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Utz Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 16th.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Cary Devore purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.68 per share, with a total value of $50,720.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 278,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,532,305.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 17.26% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Utz Brands

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in Utz Brands by 49.9% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 172,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after buying an additional 57,598 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in Utz Brands by 87.7% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 414,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,730,000 after buying an additional 193,681 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Utz Brands by 206.2% during the second quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,756,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,279,000 after buying an additional 1,183,037 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Utz Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Utz Brands by 51.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 505,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,476,000 after buying an additional 171,223 shares during the period. 44.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Utz Brands Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:UTZ opened at $15.65 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.97, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.61. Utz Brands has a 12 month low of $12.06 and a 12 month high of $23.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.78.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $340.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.08 million. Utz Brands had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 5.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Utz Brands will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Utz Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 20th were paid a dividend of $0.054 per share. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. Utz Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.86%.

Utz Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Utz Brands, Inc operates as a snack food manufacturing company. It offers a range of salty snacks, including potato chips, kettle chips, tortilla chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins, pub/party mixes, salsa and queso, ready-to-eat popcorn, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, TGIF, TORTIYAHS!, and other brand names.

