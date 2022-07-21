Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.10.

Several analysts have issued reports on UTZ shares. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Utz Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $16.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Utz Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 16th.

In related news, COO Cary Devore purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.68 per share, with a total value of $50,720.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 278,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,532,305.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 17.26% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in Utz Brands by 49.9% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 172,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after buying an additional 57,598 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in Utz Brands by 87.7% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 414,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,730,000 after buying an additional 193,681 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Utz Brands by 206.2% during the second quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,756,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,279,000 after buying an additional 1,183,037 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Utz Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Utz Brands by 51.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 505,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,476,000 after buying an additional 171,223 shares during the period. 44.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:UTZ opened at $15.65 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.97, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.61. Utz Brands has a 12 month low of $12.06 and a 12 month high of $23.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.78.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $340.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.08 million. Utz Brands had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 5.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Utz Brands will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 20th were paid a dividend of $0.054 per share. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. Utz Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.86%.

Utz Brands, Inc operates as a snack food manufacturing company. It offers a range of salty snacks, including potato chips, kettle chips, tortilla chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins, pub/party mixes, salsa and queso, ready-to-eat popcorn, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, TGIF, TORTIYAHS!, and other brand names.

