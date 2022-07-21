United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Announces Earnings Results

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.34), RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $12.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.11 billion. United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 73.54% and a negative net margin of 6.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 121.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($3.91) EPS.

United Airlines Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of UAL traded up $0.21 on Wednesday, reaching $41.68. The stock had a trading volume of 10,977,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,892,647. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.80 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.24, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.10. United Airlines has a 12-month low of $30.54 and a 12-month high of $54.52.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UAL. Argus cut United Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on United Airlines from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research raised United Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. UBS Group cut United Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on United Airlines from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Airlines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.56.

In other United Airlines news, COO Jonathan Roitman sold 13,939 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total transaction of $513,652.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 13,938 shares in the company, valued at $513,615.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, COO Jonathan Roitman sold 13,939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total value of $513,652.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 13,938 shares in the company, valued at $513,615.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Edward Shapiro purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.69 per share, with a total value of $1,884,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,769,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,539 shares of company stock worth $1,434,925. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of UAL. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 7.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,619 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in United Airlines during the first quarter valued at about $482,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in United Airlines by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 43,326 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 2,683 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in United Airlines by 2.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 72,334 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in United Airlines by 81.9% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 14,960 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 6,737 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

