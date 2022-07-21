TurtleCoin Trading 86.6% Higher This Week (TRTL)

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 4.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 20th. In the last week, TurtleCoin has traded up 86.6% against the US dollar. One TurtleCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. TurtleCoin has a total market capitalization of $707,680.47 and approximately $128,130.00 worth of TurtleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Beldex (BDX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 55.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000064 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 38.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TurtleCoin Coin Profile

TurtleCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 9th, 2017. TurtleCoin’s total supply is 98,871,348,892 coins. The official message board for TurtleCoin is medium.com/@turtlecoin. TurtleCoin’s official Twitter account is @_turtlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. TurtleCoin’s official website is turtlecoin.lol. The Reddit community for TurtleCoin is /r/TRTL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “TurtleCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. It is a community-focused cryptocurrency which follows three simple tenets: Fast, Easy, Safe. “

TurtleCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TurtleCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TurtleCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

