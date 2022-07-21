Truvestments Capital LLC Trims Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Truvestments Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,945 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 3,062 shares during the quarter. Intel comprises 1.5% of Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD now owns 43,737 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Capital One Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Intel by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital One Financial Corp now owns 15,773 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $812,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 3,371 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its stake in shares of Intel by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 12,353 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,917 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

INTC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $35.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Intel from $53.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Intel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.28.

Insider Buying and Selling

Intel Stock Up 0.8 %

In related news, CFO David Zinsner bought 5,500 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.73 per share, with a total value of $246,015.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 8,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,758.19. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intel stock opened at $40.56 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $165.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.67. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $35.54 and a 1-year high of $56.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. Intel had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The business had revenue of $18.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, August 7th will be given a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.25%.

About Intel

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Featured Articles

