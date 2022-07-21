Truvestments Capital LLC Raises Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. William Allan LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.74% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $303.76 on Thursday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $269.28 and a one year high of $408.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $292.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $328.58.

Invesco QQQ Trust Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.527 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%.

(Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

