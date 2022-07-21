Truvestments Capital LLC Buys 213 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Truvestments Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,312 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of META. Allen Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 326.7% during the fourth quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 29,013 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $9,759,000 after purchasing an additional 22,214 shares in the last quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 9,685 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,258,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc grew its position in Meta Platforms by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 2,063 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc grew its position in Meta Platforms by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc now owns 189,897 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $63,872,000 after acquiring an additional 10,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC grew its position in Meta Platforms by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 4,762 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,602,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. 65.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 622 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.78, for a total value of $131,105.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,634,328.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Nicholas Clegg sold 6,425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.16, for a total transaction of $1,298,878.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,939,927.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.78, for a total transaction of $131,105.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,634,328.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,162 shares of company stock valued at $8,982,367 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Meta Platforms Stock Down 0.1 %

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $245.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Meta Platforms from $230.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Meta Platforms in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $228.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $291.60.

Meta Platforms stock opened at $182.90 on Thursday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.25 and a 52-week high of $384.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $177.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $216.11. The firm has a market cap of $494.99 billion, a PE ratio of 13.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.40.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $27.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.21 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 28.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Profile

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.