Truvestments Capital LLC Acquires 1,104 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,882 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines accounts for about 1.2% of Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its position in International Business Machines by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 9,330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Rossmore Private Capital increased its position in International Business Machines by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 6,418 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc. increased its position in International Business Machines by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,909 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its position in International Business Machines by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 9,059 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Merriman Wealth Management LLC increased its position in International Business Machines by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. 55.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

Shares of International Business Machines stock opened at $128.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $115.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.97, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $137.51 and its 200 day moving average is $133.17. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $114.56 and a 1 year high of $146.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $15.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.18 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 43.52%. International Business Machines’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.12%. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $166.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at International Business Machines

In other International Business Machines news, major shareholder Business Machine International sold 22,301,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total transaction of $311,106,427.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,301,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,106,427.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Featured Stories

