Tidal Finance 24-Hour Volume Tops $297,782.00 (TIDAL)

Tidal Finance (TIDAL) traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 21st. One Tidal Finance coin can currently be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Tidal Finance has traded up 6.9% against the U.S. dollar. Tidal Finance has a total market cap of $321,798.22 and approximately $297,782.00 worth of Tidal Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22,953.69 or 1.00006883 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004357 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00007238 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004355 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00003797 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Tidal Finance Coin Profile

Tidal Finance (CRYPTO:TIDAL) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 19th, 2021. Tidal Finance’s total supply is 19,838,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 865,226,229 coins. Tidal Finance’s official Twitter account is @tidaldefi.

Tidal Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tidal Finance is a project to establish a decentralized insurance marketplace in DeFi space to connect insurance sellers and buyers to cover smart contract hacks risk. Tidal offers the functionality to create custom insurance pools for one or more protocols. The main objective of the platform is to maximize capital efficiency and return to attract LP’s, while offering competitive insurance premiums to attract buyers. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tidal Finance directly using US dollars.

