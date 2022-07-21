The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Sold by WBI Investments Inc.

WBI Investments Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 60.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 26,358 shares during the period. WBI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Southern during the fourth quarter worth $5,998,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Southern by 82.9% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Southern by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 182,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,527,000 after acquiring an additional 3,702 shares in the last quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern in the fourth quarter valued at $553,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Southern by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 45,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,108,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern alerts:

Insider Transactions at Southern

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.08, for a total transaction of $1,045,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,309,670.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 43,500 shares of company stock worth $3,183,910. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Southern Trading Down 1.1 %

Several research firms recently commented on SO. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Southern in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Southern from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Southern from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Barclays dropped their target price on Southern from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Southern from $81.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.80.

Shares of SO opened at $70.94 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $75.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.84, a P/E/G ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.49. The Southern Company has a one year low of $60.99 and a one year high of $77.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $72.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.65.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.93 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 10.09%. Southern’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southern Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. Southern’s payout ratio is 125.93%.

Southern Profile

(Get Rating)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.