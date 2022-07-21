The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Sold by Advisory Alpha LLC

Advisory Alpha LLC lowered its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,199 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,136 shares during the quarter. Sherwin-Williams comprises 0.7% of Advisory Alpha LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $10,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 137.5% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 76 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 126.5% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 77 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 105.0% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 164 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. 77.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Sherwin-Williams

In other Sherwin-Williams news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.99, for a total value of $400,904.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,787,951.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Sherwin-Williams Trading Up 0.8 %

SHW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Northcoast Research raised shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $330.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $315.55.

Shares of NYSE:SHW opened at $249.53 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $248.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $263.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a one year low of $214.22 and a one year high of $354.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.91 billion, a PE ratio of 36.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.06.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.07. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 80.22%. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.06 EPS. Sherwin-Williams’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 34.99%.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Featured Articles

