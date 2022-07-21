The Graph Reaches Market Cap of $717.87 Million (GRT)

The Graph (GRT) traded 10% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 21st. One The Graph coin can now be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000455 BTC on major exchanges. The Graph has a total market capitalization of $717.87 million and $68.93 million worth of The Graph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, The Graph has traded up 14.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get The Graph alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23,022.22 or 1.00626495 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004372 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00007233 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004368 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00003819 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

The Graph Profile

The Graph (GRT) is a coin. It was first traded on December 15th, 2020. The Graph’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,900,000,000 coins. The official message board for The Graph is thegraph.com/blog. The official website for The Graph is thegraph.com. The Graph’s official Twitter account is @GoRecruit_EN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for The Graph is https://reddit.com/r/thegraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

The Graph Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Graph is an indexing protocol for querying data for networks like Ethereum and IPFS, powering many applications in both DeFi and the broader Web3 ecosystem. Anyone can build and publish open APIs, called subgraphs, that applications can query using GraphQL to retrieve blockchain data. There is a hosted service in production that makes it easy for developers to get started building on The Graph and the decentralized network will be launching later this year. The Graph currently supports indexing data from Ethereum, IPFS and POA, with more networks coming soon. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Graph directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire The Graph should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy The Graph using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for The Graph Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for The Graph and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.