StockNews.com Downgrades Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) to Buy

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Separately, B. Riley cut their price objective on Axcelis Technologies from $98.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Axcelis Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.75.

Get Axcelis Technologies alerts:

Axcelis Technologies Trading Up 6.4 %

Shares of ACLS traded up $3.90 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.74. The company had a trading volume of 612,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,486. Axcelis Technologies has a 1-year low of $33.83 and a 1-year high of $83.74. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.26. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Axcelis Technologies

Axcelis Technologies ( NASDAQ:ACLS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $203.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.12 million. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 23.53% and a net margin of 16.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Axcelis Technologies will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACLS. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 74.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 534,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,823,000 after purchasing an additional 228,256 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Axcelis Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $13,492,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 76.2% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 329,125 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,859,000 after purchasing an additional 142,384 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 195.8% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 201,281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,202,000 after purchasing an additional 133,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 727,226 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,222,000 after purchasing an additional 110,764 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

Axcelis Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Axcelis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axcelis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.