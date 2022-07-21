StockNews.com Downgrades AECOM (NYSE:ACM) to Hold

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of AECOM in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 price target on shares of AECOM in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of AECOM from $88.00 to $81.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.75.

AECOM stock traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $67.22. The company had a trading volume of 553,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 734,619. AECOM has a fifty-two week low of $60.74 and a fifty-two week high of $79.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.03.

AECOM ( NYSE:ACM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. AECOM had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 17.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that AECOM will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in AECOM by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,362,541 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $569,493,000 after purchasing an additional 64,032 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in AECOM by 4.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,010,268 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $308,029,000 after purchasing an additional 156,072 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in AECOM by 135.7% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,780,644 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $292,433,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176,952 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in AECOM by 39.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,456,275 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $265,478,000 after purchasing an additional 972,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in AECOM by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,769,961 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $136,906,000 after purchasing an additional 32,441 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services for governments, businesses, and organizations in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to commercial and government clients.

