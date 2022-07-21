Square (NYSE:SQ) Given New $107.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Square (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $107.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Square from $182.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Square from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Square from $105.00 to $84.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Square from $180.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Square from $120.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Square currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $167.51.

Square Trading Up 8.0 %

NYSE SQ opened at $74.78 on Wednesday. Square has a 12 month low of $56.01 and a 12 month high of $289.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The company has a market capitalization of $43.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -498.50 and a beta of 2.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $72.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.36.

Insider Buying and Selling at Square

Square ( NYSE:SQ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.08). Square had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a positive return on equity of 0.74%. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Square will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 3,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.47, for a total transaction of $375,564.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 159,678 shares in the company, valued at $15,723,492.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 3,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.47, for a total transaction of $375,564.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 159,678 shares in the company, valued at $15,723,492.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.86, for a total value of $2,488,062.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 433,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,047,634.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 260,371 shares of company stock valued at $18,716,402. 11.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Square

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SQ. SWS Partners boosted its position in Square by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. SWS Partners now owns 4,060 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Square during the 4th quarter valued at $1,665,000. Berger Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Square during the 4th quarter valued at $4,977,000. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Square by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC now owns 18,210 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,941,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regent Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Square by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 15,308 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,472,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.56% of the company’s stock.

Square Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

