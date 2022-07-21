Smooth Love Potion Trading 10.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days (SLP)

Smooth Love Potion (SLP) traded 12.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 21st. Smooth Love Potion has a market capitalization of $181.86 million and $74.96 million worth of Smooth Love Potion was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Smooth Love Potion has traded 10.1% higher against the US dollar. One Smooth Love Potion coin can currently be purchased for $0.0042 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Smooth Love Potion alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,953.69 or 1.00006883 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004357 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00007238 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004355 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00003797 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Smooth Love Potion Coin Profile

SLP is a coin. It was first traded on July 9th, 2020. Smooth Love Potion’s total supply is 42,924,882,833 coins. Smooth Love Potion’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Smooth Love Potion is https://reddit.com/r/AxieInfinity.

Buying and Selling Smooth Love Potion

According to CryptoCompare, “Smooth Love Potion (SLP) is an ERC-20 token that can be used on the Ethereum blockchain and a part of the Axie Infinity video game.Axie Infinity is a game (dapp) that runs on the Ethereum blockchain, where users can collect, raise, breed and battle virtual creatures called axies. Axies are really similar to real-life pets and each one has it’s own unique traits and appearance.Axie Infinity was created in 2018 in VietnamSmooth Love Potion token is a part of the Axie Infinity video game. Thus, some otherwise standard might be missing.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smooth Love Potion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Smooth Love Potion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Smooth Love Potion using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Smooth Love Potion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Smooth Love Potion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.