Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) Trading Down 2.2%

The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating) fell 2.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $34.62 and last traded at $34.66. 32,912 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 719,740 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.43.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on SMPL. Mizuho increased their target price on Simply Good Foods from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Simply Good Foods from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. UBS Group initiated coverage on Simply Good Foods in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Simply Good Foods from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Simply Good Foods from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.44.

Simply Good Foods Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.31. The firm has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 35.35 and a beta of 0.93.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Simply Good Foods

Simply Good Foods ( NASDAQ:SMPL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.09. Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 8.38%. The business had revenue of $316.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 38,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,464,000 after buying an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new position in shares of Simply Good Foods during the 2nd quarter worth $348,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 66,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,523,000 after buying an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC grew its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 87.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nkcfo LLC now owns 10,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,770,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $218,990,000 after buying an additional 446,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

Simply Good Foods Company Profile

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, pizza, protein chips, recipes, and confectionery products, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

Featured Articles

