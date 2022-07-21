Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.31 EPS

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.31, Briefing.com reports. Silvergate Capital had a net margin of 45.70% and a return on equity of 7.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share.

Silvergate Capital Stock Up 16.3 %

Shares of SI stock opened at $92.57 on Thursday. Silvergate Capital has a 12 month low of $50.65 and a 12 month high of $239.26. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 26.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $67.65 and a 200-day moving average of $104.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SI. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Silvergate Capital by 291.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Silvergate Capital during the first quarter worth $204,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new position in Silvergate Capital during the first quarter worth $226,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Silvergate Capital during the first quarter worth $233,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Silvergate Capital during the first quarter worth $329,000. 71.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SI has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Silvergate Capital from $164.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Silvergate Capital from $200.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Silvergate Capital from $88.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Silvergate Capital from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Silvergate Capital from $164.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.50.

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

