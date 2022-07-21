Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.31 EPS

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.31, Briefing.com reports. Silvergate Capital had a net margin of 45.70% and a return on equity of 7.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share.
Silvergate Capital Stock Up 16.3 %
Shares of SI stock opened at $92.57 on Thursday. Silvergate Capital has a 12 month low of $50.65 and a 12 month high of $239.26. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 26.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $67.65 and a 200-day moving average of $104.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SI. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Silvergate Capital by 291.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Silvergate Capital during the first quarter worth $204,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new position in Silvergate Capital during the first quarter worth $226,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Silvergate Capital during the first quarter worth $233,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Silvergate Capital during the first quarter worth $329,000. 71.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
About Silvergate Capital
Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Silvergate Capital (SI)
- Put Steel In Your Portfolio With Steel Dynamics
- Kinder Morgan Continues To Beat Expectations On Robust Demand
- Should You Own Either Of These Two Semiconductors? Part Two.
- Is Netflix Still A Buy After Losing 1 Million Subscribers?
- Are General Electric’s Downgrades A Warning Sign Or A Buying Opportunity?
Receive News & Ratings for Silvergate Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvergate Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.