Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Issues Earnings Results

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The bank reported $5.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.05 by $0.21, Briefing.com reports. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 43.86%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.57 earnings per share.

Signature Bank Price Performance

Signature Bank stock opened at $187.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Signature Bank has a one year low of $165.36 and a one year high of $374.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.99, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $193.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $266.23.

Signature Bank Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.93%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Signature Bank

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Signature Bank by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,161,104 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,808,223,000 after purchasing an additional 378,308 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,090,146 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $906,927,000 after acquiring an additional 55,225 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Signature Bank by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 584,158 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $171,445,000 after acquiring an additional 73,259 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 8.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 575,393 shares of the bank’s stock worth $168,872,000 after purchasing an additional 43,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in shares of Signature Bank in the first quarter worth approximately $105,631,000. 96.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SBNY shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Signature Bank from $352.00 to $267.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $262.00 to $247.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Maxim Group lowered their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $450.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Compass Point cut their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $415.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.79.

About Signature Bank

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

