Signata (SATA) Market Capitalization Achieves $2.79 Million

Signata (SATA) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 20th. Over the last seven days, Signata has traded 13% higher against the U.S. dollar. Signata has a market cap of $2.79 million and $714.00 worth of Signata was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Signata coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0391 or 0.00000170 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23,072.77 or 1.00025838 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004339 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00007348 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004330 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00003583 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Signata Coin Profile

SATA is a coin. It launched on March 31st, 2021. Signata’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 71,260,435 coins. Signata’s official Twitter account is @congruentlabs.

Signata Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Signata project aims to deliver a full suite of blockchain-powered identity and access control solutions, including hardware token integration and a marketplace of smart contracts for integration with 3rd party service providers. Signata (SATA) token will serve a number of purposes. In future releases of the platform the SATA tokens will be used to interact with a platform of smart contract-based decentralized identity services that Signata is currently developing – both as core internal capabilities for the product, but additionally as on-and-off-chain anonymity preserving systems that external applications can integrate and consume to build an identity ecosystem unbound by central authorities. This new platform will be known as the Identity Guard & Anonymity Framework (IdGAF). “

