Signata (SATA) Market Capitalization Achieves $2.79 Million

Signata (SATA) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 20th. Over the last seven days, Signata has traded 13% higher against the U.S. dollar. Signata has a market cap of $2.79 million and $714.00 worth of Signata was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Signata coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0391 or 0.00000170 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23,072.77 or 1.00025838 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004339 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00007348 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004330 BTC.
- DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.
- DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00003583 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.
Signata Coin Profile
SATA is a coin. It launched on March 31st, 2021. Signata’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 71,260,435 coins. Signata’s official Twitter account is @congruentlabs.
Signata Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Signata directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Signata should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Signata using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
