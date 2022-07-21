Sentivate (SNTVT) Price Tops $0.0009

Sentivate (SNTVT) traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 20th. Sentivate has a market capitalization of $3.09 million and approximately $12,645.00 worth of Sentivate was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Sentivate has traded 22.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Sentivate coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $23,306.46 or 0.99998831 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004295 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00007401 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004289 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003620 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Sentivate Coin Profile

Sentivate (CRYPTO:SNTVT) is a coin. It launched on July 14th, 2018. Sentivate’s total supply is 4,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,585,526,279 coins. Sentivate’s official website is sentivate.com. The Reddit community for Sentivate is /r/sentivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Sentivate’s official Twitter account is @sentivate and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Sentivate

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentivate token is a ERC20 utility token on the Ethereum network. Sentivate tokens are used to gain access to the early stages of the Sentivate Network and development process. Delegates cast their votes during various phases of the project which aids in directing the project. Delegates also have access to early applications such as browsers, server modules, client modules, Identity certificates, Domain certificates, and various other applications. Delegates with more SNTVT tokens have more voting power. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentivate directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentivate should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sentivate using one of the exchanges listed above.

