Schiavi & Co LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Schiavi & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 7,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,000. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF comprises 0.3% of Schiavi & Co LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 14,520,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205,356 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 21,252,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,166,997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036,214 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,608,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,121,000 after acquiring an additional 885,496 shares during the period. Merriman Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1,123.0% during the 1st quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 768,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,634,000 after acquiring an additional 705,974 shares during the period. Finally, LGL Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,871,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VTEB opened at $50.47 on Thursday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $49.07 and a 52 week high of $55.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.55.

